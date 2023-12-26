Greece's traditional Christmas sweets challenge financial struggles

(MENAFN) For over a century, the vibrant tradition of showcasing Greece's beloved Christmas confections — a delectable blend of powdered sugar, honey, and almonds — has graced storefronts, enticing both locals and visitors alike. However, as the festive season unfolds in Athens and beyond, the enthusiasm surrounding these traditional treats is somewhat tempered by economic realities. Situated prominently in Athens' heart, the time-honored pastry shop, “Chatzis,” typically serves up an array of Christmas specialties like “melomakarona” and “korabidis” that have long been cherished across Greece.



Yet, this year presents a different narrative, as escalating prices deter many from indulging in these seasonal delights. A notable culprit behind this economic strain is the significant surge in the costs of essential ingredients such as butter, eggs, and olive oil, resulting in a marked 10 percent increase in the retail price of these festive sweets.



Reflecting the tangible impact of these price hikes, the ambiance within the famed “Chatzis” appears noticeably subdued. Priced at 23.90 euros per kilogram, the once-bustling pastry displays now bear a somewhat desolate air, punctuated only by sporadic visits from tourists. Venturing approximately 500 kilometers from Athens to the Kalamaria market on Thessaloniki's outskirts, the sentiment resonates similarly, as captured by an Agence France-Presse report.



Amidst the backdrop of brimming boxes showcasing fresh produce like tomatoes, carrots, and green peppers, consumers voice palpable frustration over the relentless escalation of prices. "What now? Are we going to have to stop eating too?" laments Nikos Iordanidis, a 32-year-old IT professional. He further underscores the paradoxical predicament faced by Greece, a nation blessed with abundant agricultural produce yet grappling with affordability challenges that threaten its citizens' access to basic necessities.

