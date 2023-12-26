Azercell Introduces Its Renewed Roaming Service Ahead Of The New Year

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) As a leading mobile operator, Azercell offers
roaming services in more than 390 networks across 160
countries
Azercell is presenting the renewed roaming service ahead of the
New Year to enhance the customer experience for subscribers in
roaming.
. Roaming internet packages are now more accessible. Azercell
has expanded the coverage of roaming internet packages by adding
over 60 additional networks. Subscribers can now benefit from
Azercell's cost-effective roaming internet packages in the networks
of 210 operators in more than 88 countries. Additionally, there is
no need for manual network selection during the use of these
packages.
. During travels, no service charge will be applied for the
traffic generated through the "Kabinetim" application, Azercell's
official website, and live chat.
. Furthermore, taking into account the requests of partners, a
new 10 GB roaming internet package has been specifically provided
for corporate clients.
For detailed information about Azercell's roaming service,
visit:
