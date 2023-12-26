President Ilham Aliyev Approves Law On State Budget For 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. President Ilham
Aliyev has signed a law on the state budget of the Republic of
Azerbaijan for 2024, Trend reports.
According to the law, revenues of the state budget of the
Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024 will amount to 34.173 billion manat
($20.1 billion), expenditures - 36.763 billion manat or $21.6
billion, including centralized revenues - 33.397 billion manat
($19.6 billion), local revenues - 775.355 million manat ($456.09
million), centralized expenditures - 35.978 billion manat ($21.1
billion), local expenditures - 784.803 million manat ($461.6
million).
MENAFN26122023000187011040ID1107657339
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.