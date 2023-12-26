               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Approves Need Criterion For 2024


12/26/2023 5:19:09 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a law on the threshold of need criterion in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024, Trend reports.

According to the law, the limit of need criterion for 2024 to determine targeted state social assistance was approved at the rate of 270 manat or $158.

