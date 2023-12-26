Azerbaijan Approves Need Criterion For 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. President Ilham
Aliyev has signed a law on the threshold of need criterion in the
Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024, Trend reports.
According to the law, the limit of need criterion for 2024 to
determine targeted state social assistance was approved at the rate
of 270 manat or $158.
MENAFN26122023000187011040ID1107657338
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.