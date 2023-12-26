               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev Approves Law On Unemployment Insurance Fund Budget For 2024 - Decree


12/26/2023 5:19:09 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the application of the law "On the budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2024," Trend reports.

The decree instructs the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan to solve issues arising from Law No. 1030-VIQ of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 5, 2023, "On the budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2024.".

