President Ilham Aliyev Approves Law On Budget Of State Social Protection Fund For 2024 - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the
application of the law "On the budget of the State Social
Protection Fund for 2024," Trend reports.
The decree instructs the Cabinet of Ministers to solve issues
arising from Law No. 1029-VIQ of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated
December 5, 2023, "On the Budget of the State Social Protection
Fund for 2024.".
The full text of the decree can be found at the link
