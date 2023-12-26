Azerbaijan May Extend Suspension Of Inspections For Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The term of
suspension of inspections in the sphere of entrepreneurship in
Azerbaijan is planned to be extended until January 1, 2025,
Trend reports.
This issue was reflected in the bill "On suspension of
inspections in the sphere of entrepreneurship", which was discussed
at the meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament).
The term of suspension of inspections in the sphere of
entrepreneurship was to expire on January 1, 2024.
