Demand At Azerbaijani Central Bank's Currency Auction Decreases

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The Central Bank
of Azerbaijan (CBA) organized another currency auction with the
participation of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), Trend reports.
According to CBA data, the auction demand was $79.9 million (a
10.93 percent, or $9.8 million, reduction from the previous
auction) and was fully met.
The previous auction brought in $89.7 million.
The average weighted exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat to
US dollar based on auction results was 1.7 AZN per USD.
At currency auctions since the beginning of the year, $3.7
billion has been purchased. At the auction on March 28, 2023, the
currency got a record-high demand of $96.3 million.
In 2022, the average demand at Azerbaijan's Central Bank's
currency auctions was 52.4 million manat ($30.8 million), while the
supply was $70 million.
Moreover, the CBA started conducting currency auctions
by one-way sale of currency in competitive conditions in
mid-January 2017.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN26122023000187011040ID1107657334
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.