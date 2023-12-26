Russian Nukes Delivered To Belarus Early October, Lukashenko Claims

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Aleksandr Lukashenko of Belarus says all Russian nuclear weapons that were supposed to be transferred to Belarus as part of the deal inked by the two defense ministers have already been delivered.

That's according to the Zerkalo outlet, Ukrinform reports.

"It's been a while. I already said when the delivery (of Russian nuclear weapons - ed.) was completed. It was back in September or October. Early October came the last batch. Everything's been deployed and in good condition," Lukashenko said.

When asked when the next military exercise will take place, he said: "We train every day. Even the former Wagner fighters who remained in the country work in our units now, passing on their experience."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on May 25, the defense ministers of Russia and Belarus signed an agreement on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil. On the same day, Aleksandr Lukashenko said Russian nuclear warheads were already being transferred to Belarus.

On June 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed "the first nuclear warheads have been delivered to Belarusian territory."

Ukraine's defense intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said late August that the first batch of Russian nuclear warheads had been delivered to Belarus.