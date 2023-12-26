Blocking Of Border With Poland: Over 3,000 Trucks In Queues At Checkpoints

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 3,000 trucks are queuing up on the border of Ukraine and Poland.

Andriy Demchenko, a spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, said this to Ukrinform.

"According to Polish border guards, as of this morning, there are 3,000 trucks in three directions towards Ukraine: Rava-Ruska - 900, Krakivets - 640, Yahodyn - 1,500 trucks," the spokesman stated.

Demchenko clarified that on December 24, traffic was unblocked at the Shehyni checkpoint, with 700 trucks still waiting in line.

On the border with Slovakia, as of the morning, 560 trucks were waiting to cross into Ukraine at the Uzhhorod checkpoint.

From Hungary, 750 trucks were waiting to cross into Ukraine at the Tysa checkpoint.

From Romania, as of the morning, 750 trucks were waiting to cross into Ukraine at the Porubne checkpoint.

As reported, on November 6, Polish carriers began a blockade of truck traffic near the three largest checkpoints on the border with Ukraine: Korczowa-Krakivets, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk-Yahodyn.

Among the main requirements is the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers, which was abolished by the agreement with the European Union until June 30, 2024.