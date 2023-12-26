First Train Carrying International Parcels Arrives In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) JSC Ukrposhta, Ukraine's national postal operator, completed a test delivery of parcels from global marketplaces by rail.

This was reported by the company press service on Facebook , Ukrinform saw.

"Ukrposhta and the National Post of Estonia, Omniva, in cooperation with Slovakia's Interport and Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukraine's national railway operator – ed.), are implementing a new logistics solution for the delivery of international mail to Ukraine," the statement reads.

According to the operator, the first test delivery by rail included three rail cars carrying almost 80,000 parcels from global marketplaces.

Ukrainian rail carrier launches Christmas Express retro train

It is expected that the new supply route will allow companies not to depend on the situation at the border where protesters block Ukrainian trucks from crossing and to deliver an unlimited amount of parcels for Ukrposhta clients.

As reported, JSC Ukrposhta opened a tender for the purchase of 250 vans under a joint project with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).