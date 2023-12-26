               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
More Blasts Reported In Crimea


12/26/2023 5:18:26 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A series of explosions were heard Tuesday morning in temporarily occupied Crimea's Feodosia, Krasnoperekopsk, and Staryi Krym.

This was reported by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, Ukrinform saw.

"Our subscribers are reporting an explosion. It was heard in Feodosia and Krasnoperekopsk. Perhaps these are two different blasts," the report says.

Read also: Ukrainian defenders destroy Russian landing ship 'Novocherkassk' in Feodosia port

It is noted that explosions were also reported in the settlement of Staryi Krym.

