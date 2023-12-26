More Blasts Reported In Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A series of explosions were heard Tuesday morning in temporarily occupied Crimea's Feodosia, Krasnoperekopsk, and Staryi Krym.
This was reported by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, Ukrinform saw.
"Our subscribers are reporting an explosion. It was heard in Feodosia and Krasnoperekopsk. Perhaps these are two different blasts," the report says. Read also:
Ukrainian defenders destroy Russian landing ship 'Novocherkassk' in Feodosia
port
It is noted that explosions were also reported in the settlement of Staryi Krym.
MENAFN26122023000193011044ID1107657324
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.