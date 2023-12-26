Indonesian Youth Organisations Support ICYF-ERC's Declaration On Rabbani

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Indonesian National Youth Council supported the Eurasian
Regional Centre of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum's (ICYF-ERC)
statement, condemning the illegal detention of the leader of CAGE,
NGO Mohammed Rabbani, as a result of which he wasn't permitted to
participate in the "Neocolonialism: Human Rights, Peace, and
Security" international conference.
Azernews reports that the conference was
organized by the Baku Initiative Group at the United Nations office
in Geneva.
In the Indonesian youth's statement, it was expressed as
solidarity with Mr. Muhammad Rabbani's struggle against
Islamophobia as well as his long activity in the sphere of human
rights.
In the mentioned document, M. Rabbani's detention by Swiss
authorities at the behest of the French government, hindering his
legitimate participation in a conference, was considered a breaking
of fundamental principles of human rights and hindering factors in
a free exchange of ideas and dialogue, which were the main goals of
the conference.
The statement appeals to the French government to thoroughly
investigate this incident, not interfere with the internal affairs
of other states, to respect principles of sovereignty and
international cooperation, and to protect free movement and
expression of words for people who are engaged in the sphere of
human rights and peace protection.
It was also appealed to other international organisations to
stand in solidarity with the ICYF-ERC-mentioned initiative and to
support M. Rabbani's rights.
