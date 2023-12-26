Azercosmos Receives Award Of International Tier IV Certificate

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
The teleport of the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan
(Azercosmos) under the Ministry of Digital Development and
Transport of Azerbaijan has renewed the Tier IV compliance
certificate of the World Teleport Association (WTA), Azernews reports.
It should be noted that the teleport of Azercosmos was awarded
the international Tier IV certificate for the first time in 2020.
This means that during these three years, the teleport services of
Azercosmos fully met modern requirements in terms of high quality
and technology. The renewal of the Tier IV certificate of Baku
Teleport is a guarantee of the quality of the service provided to
customers. It is also a valuable opportunity in terms of having the
infrastructure, equipment, and procedures audited by an
international organisation.
The Baku teleport, located in the Main Terrestrial Satellite
Control Centre, provides tracking and monitoring services of
signals received from satellites. In addition, Teleport also
provides services such as hosting, i.e., installation, operation,
and maintenance of ground stations owned by global companies. The
unique and favourable position of the teleport, which has
sufficient space and is currently operating with about 20 antennas,
provides a reason for global companies to install business
infrastructure in Azerbaijan.
Note that WTA's Teleport Certification Program provides teleport
operators with an objective, transparent, and internationally
accepted method to document the quality of their operations and
services. It is also a tool for customers to choose the best
possible teleports, service providers, and strategic partners.
Currently, more than 75 teleport operators in the world have a Tier
IV certificate.
MENAFN26122023000195011045ID1107657319
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.