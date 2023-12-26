Military Medical Faculty Holds Conference Dedicated To Patriotic War

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Asim Aliyev

A conference of adjunct professors and residents dedicated to the 3rd anniversary of the 44-day Patriotic War was held at the Military Medical Faculty, Azernews reports, citing the Defence Ministry.

The conference was attended by representatives of the National Defence University, the Medical Department, and Azerbaijan Medical University.

Besides, the event commenced with commemorating the bright memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and playing the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the event, the speakers spoke about the importance of such conferences and emphasised that many important steps have been taken in the development of military medicine in Azerbaijan and in the training of scientific personnel hereinafter.

Moreover, it was noted that a total of 30 theses were admitted at the conference, 16 of which were in military surgery and 14 in military therapy. Then, reports were heard at the conference.

The event ended with the presentation of certificates to the speakers.