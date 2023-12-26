Military Medical Faculty Holds Conference Dedicated To Patriotic War

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A conference of adjunct professors and residents dedicated to
the 3rd anniversary of the 44-day Patriotic War was held at the
Military Medical Faculty, Azernews reports, citing
the Defence Ministry.
The conference was attended by representatives of the National
Defence University, the Medical Department, and Azerbaijan Medical
University.
Besides, the event commenced with commemorating the bright
memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids (Martyrs),
who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty, independence, and
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and playing the National
Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
During the event, the speakers spoke about the importance of
such conferences and emphasised that many important steps have been
taken in the development of military medicine in Azerbaijan and in
the training of scientific personnel hereinafter.
Moreover, it was noted that a total of 30 theses were admitted
at the conference, 16 of which were in military surgery and 14 in
military therapy. Then, reports were heard at the conference.
The event ended with the presentation of certificates to the
speakers.
