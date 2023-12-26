Azerbaijani President Arrives In Saint Petersburg For Working Visit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the city of
Saint Petersburg for a working visit to attend an informal meeting
of the CIS heads of state at the invitation of Russian President
Vladimir Putin.
According to Azernews, at Saint Petersburg Pulkovo-1 Airport,
the head of state was welcomed by St Petersburg Governor Alexander
Beglov and other officials.
