               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani President Arrives In Saint Petersburg For Working Visit


12/26/2023 5:18:11 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the city of Saint Petersburg for a working visit to attend an informal meeting of the CIS heads of state at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Azernews, at Saint Petersburg Pulkovo-1 Airport, the head of state was welcomed by St Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov and other officials.

MENAFN26122023000195011045ID1107657316

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search