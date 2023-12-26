Preference Of JEE Main Drops, BITSAT & Amrita AEEE Gain Ground - Shiksha Engineering Outlook Report 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) INDIA, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The preference for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) has declined, while students are giving preference to state-level entrance exams such as Maharashtra MHT-CET, COMEDK, Karnataka KCET, etc. Among engineering entrance tests conducted by private engineering colleges and universities, BITSAT emerged as the second most preferred exam, revealed Engineering Outlook Report 2024 released by Shiksha.



The Engineering Outlook Report 2024 throws light at changing behaviors of engineering aspirants. The report highlights that the JEE Main remains the most popular exam among engineering aspirants, however, the all-India preference declined by 4% when compared with 2022. The decline was witnessed mostly among students of South, East and North India.



Key Insights of Engineering Outlook Report 2024

.BITSAT emerged as the 2nd most popular exam among aspirants witnessing a growth in preference by 6% compared to 2022.

.Preference for JEE Mains declined compared to 2022

.Preference for other popular private engineering exams witnessed a significant decline of nearly 50%, especially among students in Central India.

.On the other hand, overall preference for state-level entrance exams such as Maharashtra MHT-CET, COMEDK, Karnataka KCET, Chandigarh CUCET and Odisha OJEE grew by nearly 40-50% compared to the previous year.

.Amrita AEEE has become popular in the East and West.

.Average count of Engineering entrance exams taken in 2023 has dropped across India, except for West India where it slightly increased when compared with 2022.



Vivek Jain, Chief Business Officer – Shiksha, sharing highlights of the Engineering Outlook Survey Report 2024 said:“Amid hiring pullback by big tech giants and layoffs at large MNCs, bulk recruiters are coming to campus in smaller numbers and students are finding it difficult to secure decent placements this year. Current challenges in campus placements are echoing in students' decision-making processes and this report highlights aspirants' preferences when it comes to making a guided decision in choosing an Engineering college.”



“While this year's placement may witness slow growth, the college's reputation and skills acquired from the institute can play a crucial role in helping students build a strong profile and stand out from the crowd. The report showcases a decline in the number of entrance exams students are appearing for which indicates that students are now more focused on selective exams. Student mobility has also improved and more students are now willing to move anywhere in the country to be a part of a college of their choice. While factors like placement opportunity, college ranking and skill development remain the top parameters for college selection, factors like cultural experiences and alumni success stories also come into play when it comes to choosing a college by Engineering aspirants,” Vivek Jain added further.



Fees/Scholarship Alumni Success- Key Factors in College Research

When it comes to choosing an Engineering college, placement statistics remain the most important information that students look at when researching for colleges followed by college ranking and student review.



The importance of College Ranking information when it comes to choosing an Engineering College grew by 13% compared to 2022. Information on Fees/Scholarships and Alumni Success Stories are more relevant to students than the programs offered by colleges. Shiksha has more than 4.6 lakh authentic college reviews on its platform with dedicated pages on college admission.



