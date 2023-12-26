Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 2 Palestinians South Of Al-Khalil City

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday after the latter stormed Al-Fawwar camp south of the city of Al-Khalil (Hebron) in the West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that Ahmad Yaghi, 17, and Ibrahim Al-Titi, 31, were martyred after being shot by the Israeli occupation forces in Al-Fawwar camp.

According to local sources, the Israeli occupation forces stormed the camp and had confrontations with dozens of young men, injuring two Palestinians who later died due to their wounds

On a related note, the Israeli occupation forces withdrew from Nur Shams camp east of the city Tulkarm in the West Bank hours after storming it with a number of vehicles and a military bulldozer that destroyed streets in the camp and a number of vehicles.

Local sources said that the occupation forces bombed a house in the camp and shot projectiles on a building under construction. (end)

