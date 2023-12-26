Dominic West's X-Rated Stories That Caused Prince Harry To Cut Ties With Him

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 26 (IANS) Hollywood actor Dominic West said Prince Harry got very rowdy on his trip to the South Pole and said he 'told filthy jokes while others danced naked', but his candid admissions didn't go down well with the royal.

West once "said too much" about Prince Harry's antics on a trip to the South Pole and it cost him their friendship, reports co.

In a new interview West spoke about his fallout with the Duke of Sussex.

He said: "We sort of (lost touch because) I said too much in a press conference, and so, we didn't speak after that."

During a press conference in 2014, The Crown actor revealed that Harry was involved in some shenanigans during his charitable trip to the South Pole.

West called Harry a "fantastically nice chap" after participating in the trip with him but also revealed his wild behaviour away from the cameras.

He reminisced about when Harry drank champagne out of Duncan Slater's prosthetic leg when the marathon polar challenge ended and claimed the royal "told filthy jokes while others danced naked".

West said: "He would often reach the meeting point before the rest of his men and would build these incredibly lavish, castellated latrines, with battlements and loo roll holders. It must have taken him 40 minutes at least to build, they were just fabulous. I would often sit on the latrine thinking 'this is a royal flush in every way!'”

Harry ended his friendship with an actor over the candid comments.

West also said that Harry was helpful during the trip. He gave him a hand with his skis. While that's certainly a wholesome moment, Dominic also spent quite a bit of time talking about some more raunchy going-ons during the trip.

He recalled: "Two of the Aussie guys stripped naked and ran round the pole but most of us, Harry included, just went on a two-day bender with the Icelandic truck drivers who had brought some lethal home brew with them. There was a lot of liqueur drunk."

Despite all of the fun, the trip was truly charitable at its core. According to Dominic, "inspiring" others was integral to the mission, especially since it featured disabled individuals continuing to achieve their dreams by heading out on the expedition."

For some the journey may be more of a challenge and it is up to us to make it as easy for them as we can. We can do that with training, with employment, or even with adventure," he said. Other members of the team also spoke to Harry's praise, including the man who's leg he drank from.

--IANS

dc/dan