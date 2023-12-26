Saudia Rebranding Pledges Luxury Travel For Bangladeshi Travellers

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

In the wake of its recent rebranding, Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has intensified its commitment to providing an extraordinary travel experience for Bangladeshi travelers, particularly for those who aspire to the pinnacle of luxury in the skies.



The rebranding signifies a strategic shift towards a more refined, digitalized and elevated services, with a heightened emphasis on Bangladeshi passenger satisfaction. From new brand identity, livery, revamped in-flight services to enhanced ground experiences, Saudia is placing a premium on every aspect of the traveler's journey.

Here are some of Saudia's premium services, exemplifying its dedication to redefine the standards above the clouds.

Embark on an unparalleled travel journey with ALTANFEETHI, Saudi Arabia's exclusive service that unfolds a distinctive experience across more than 27 executive private terminals. From arrival to departure, Bangladeshi travelers will experience luxury at every step.



Enjoy exclusive amenities like a private terminal, Meet & Greet, and Fast Track check-in. Benefit from private transportation, efficient baggage handling, and world-class hospitality.



A dedicated personal assistant, nearby private parking, and access to a fully-equipped business center ensure a seamless and opulent journey. ALTANFEETHI is committed to delivering an unparalleled travel experience from start to finish.

Saudia's Business Class is tailored for discerning Bangladeshi travelers, creating an ambiance ideal for both relaxation and productivity.

-B