Commodity markets continue upward trend for 2nd consecutive week

(MENAFN) Commodity markets continued their upward trajectory for a second consecutive week, fueled by prevailing global expectations of an end to hawkish policies. Following weeks of uncertainty, selling pressure subsided, leading to an uptick in the past week and significant gains in the markets.



The pricing dynamics, considering the prospect of the Federal Reserve initiating interest rate cuts in May and the growing likelihood of a "soft landing," have been exerting a positive influence on commodity markets.



While it is confirmed that the US Federal Reserve will maintain unchanged interest rates in the first meeting of the upcoming year in the money markets, the likelihood of the bank initiating interest rate cuts in March has risen to 85 percent.



Data released last week revealed that the US economy grew by 4.9 percent in the third quarter of this year, falling short of expectations. Additionally, the number of initial jobless claims in the country increased to 205,000 in the week ending December 16, also failing to meet market expectations.



The Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, a key inflation indicator for the Fed that excludes food and energy items, saw a 0.1 percent monthly increase and a 3.2 percent annual rise in the same period, marking the lowest figures since April 2021.



Market expectations were for the PCE Index to experience a 0.2 percent month-on-month increase and a 3.3 percent year-on-year rise. However, it actually rose by 0.1 percent monthly and 3.4 percent annually.



Analysts pointed out that the deceleration in the PCE Index, which is closely monitored by the Fed, indicates a continued downward trend in inflation.

