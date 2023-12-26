Kremlin accuses external actors of motivating chaos in Serbia

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Kremlin stated that Russia perceives efforts by external actors to incite turmoil in Serbia, following protests against the outcomes of impromptu general and local elections in the Balkan nation over the weekend.



“There is internal legislation, electoral bodies, and there are also observers who have not recorded any violations that could cast doubt on the legitimacy of the elections that took place. In addition, there are processes and attempts by third forces, including from abroad, to provoke similar unrest in Belgrade. This is what we are seeing,” Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov informed reporters in a news conference in Moscow.



He asserted that Moscow harbors no uncertainties regarding the Serbian government's capability to uphold the rule of law within the country. Furthermore, he emphasized that the ongoing events in Serbia constitute its internal affairs, affirming Russia's policy of non-interference in such matters.



“Everything that happens is purely an internal affair of Serbia. Serbia has a legal, legitimate leadership, which, in our opinion, is capable of taking all necessary measures. We have never interfered and do not intend to interfere in internal affairs, especially in the internal affairs of our allied and partner Serbia,” he stated.



Peskov further mentioned that Russia and Serbia are “united by a common historical and cultural heritage” and that Moscow deals with its relations with Belgrade “very carefully” and “values them very much.”



He further declared that collaboration among Russia and Serbia “has very broad prospects in a wide variety of areas.”



During a protest organized by the opposition alliance Serbia Against Violence (SPN) on Sunday, hundreds of Belgrade residents attempted to breach the city assembly building. The opposition claimed that the polls were tainted by irregularities.

MENAFN26122023000045015839ID1107657273