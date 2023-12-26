Russian Central Bank addresses inflation, interest rate changes

(MENAFN) Elvira Nabiullina, the Governor of the Russian Central Bank, recently provided insights into the bank's approach towards managing inflationary pressures and potential adjustments to interest rates. In a statement made on Sunday, Nabiullina conveyed that the central bank anticipates a requisite timeframe spanning between two to three months to ascertain a discernible decline in inflation metrics before contemplating any reductions in the prevailing interest rates.



Highlighting recent monetary policy actions, the Russian Central Bank had escalated its key interest rate by a significant 100 basis points, setting it at 16 percent, earlier in the month. This marked the fifth consecutive increment in interest rates, underscoring the bank's concerted efforts to grapple with and mitigate the challenges posed by elevated inflation rates. Moreover, these successive rate hikes alluded to a near-completion of the monetary policy tightening phase, signaling potential shifts in strategies ahead.



In her engagement with the RBC media group, Nabiullina elucidated the nuanced considerations underpinning the bank's decision-making process. She emphasized the inherent complexities in gauging the optimal timing for interest rate adjustments, stating, "It remains uncertain as to when the central bank might initiate a downward trajectory for interest rates." Furthermore, she emphasized the need for a comprehensive assessment of multiple economic indicators that are indicative of a sustained and stable decline in inflationary pressures. As part of its ongoing deliberations, the Russian Central Bank has earmarked February 16 as a pivotal date, slated for a meeting to determine the course for the benchmark interest rate, further underscoring the intricacies and significance of these forthcoming decisions.

