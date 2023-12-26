Afghanistan Wins By 109 Runs Against UAE In Sharjah

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Afghanistan emerged victorious over the UAE in the first of a two-match one-day series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday, winning by 109 runs.

The win in the first unofficial match set the tone for the series, with the second 50-overs-a-side game scheduled for Wednesday.

Following the one-day series, the teams are set to compete in a three-match T20 International series from December 29 to January 2, also in Sharjah.

The UAE bowlers initially performed well, dismissing Afghanistan for 214 runs in 47.2 overs, with Akif Raja leading the home team's bowling figures.

Despite the UAE's effective bowling, Afghan batsmen like Bahir Shah, Gulbadin Naib, and Rahmat Shah contributed significantly with their batting.

In response to Afghanistan's total, the UAE team struggled and was all out for 105 runs in 30.4 overs, largely due to the Afghan bowlers' performance.

Only Dhruv Parashar and Muhammad Jawadullah showed some resistance for the UAE, scoring 38 not out and 24, respectively, but their efforts weren't enough to challenge Afghanistan's lead.

