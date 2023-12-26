Arden Hills Wellness Resort Is Being Liquidated, Contents Up For Auction To Local Residents.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Arden Hills, A Wellness Resort, Has Been Acquired by Life Time and is Liquidating Everything Via an Online Auction on LocalAuctions

- Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctionsSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Arden Hills Wellness Resort , Sacramento region's only private luxury wellness resort, has been acquired by Life Time and is in the process of rebranding it to Life Time Arden. It started in 1954 as a small, private club with a focus on developing elite swim and tennis athletes. Today, the resort boasts helping athletes of multiple disciplines..Arden Hills will close Dec. 31 this year, and Life Time said it plans for the facility to reopen early 2024. The Arden Hills Wellness Resort is now offering an opportunity for local residents and the general public alike to bid on and purchase the furniture, fixtures and equipment from the resort by hosting an online auction to sell the contents. The resort is liquidating everything onsite including lobby and office furniture, pool and patio equipment, salon and spa equipment, the fitness and gym equipment, and the restaurant and catering equipment.“This is an amazing opportunity for the general public and other business owners” says Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctions.“Rarely does the public get a chance to bid on and purchase assets from such a prestigious and well known resort”.Interested bidders are encouraged to view the online only auction on the LocalAuctions Website . Participation is open to everyone over 18 years of age and registration is free on the LocalAuctions website. Each item has a $5 opening bid and everything must be sold and removed from the facility by Friday 12/29/23.Bidding is taking place now through Wednesday December 27th at 11 p.m. PST. Interested buyers can preview the items in person on Wednesday 12/27/23 from 8am to 11am. Arden Hills Wellness Resort is located at 1220 Arden Hills Ln, Sacramento, CA 95864. Winning bidders are required to pick up and remove their items on Thursday 12/28/23 and Friday 12/29/23 from 9am to 4pm. For more information and to view the items in the auction, visit the Local Auctions Website.

