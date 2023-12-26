Automotive Defense Specialists, Defense Lawyers For STAR Suspensions, Announces Updated Terminology By The BAR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Automotive Defense Specialists is proud to announce content for relatively new terms for STAR suspensions.

- William FerreiraLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Automotive Defense Specialists, a team of top-rated lawyers for SMOG technicians and SMOG shops at , is proud to announce an update about terms used by the California Bureau of Automotive Repair . The Bureau of Automotive Repair now calls the action a "STAR Suspension." (Visit for more details). A lawyer for STAR suspensions can help SMOG professionals (including both SMOG shops and SMOG technicians) to clear up misunderstandings."When a SMOG shop receives a STAR suspension letter, they might not understand what it is," said lead attorney William Ferreira from Automotive Defense Specialists. "And we can also help clear up any other misunderstandings about actions being taken or proposed, such as citations from the Bureau of Automotive Repair."The SMOG testing and auto repair community can review the content for STAR suspensions at . The terminology may be quite complicated. A lawyer for STAR suspensions can help decipher the charges from the Bureau of Automotive Repair. Automotive Defense Specialists serve SMOG testing technicians and auto repair shops as defense lawyers who fight the Bureau of Auto Repair. The legal firm focuses on SMOG cases, including STAR suspensions, SMOG testing citations, and licensing issues. If an auto repair or car testing station receives a STAR suspension notice, it may be wise to contact a lawyer who defends SMOG shops and auto repair shops as well as technicians.The public can review a listing of informative videos from the defense lawyer firm at . Videos cover STAR suspensions (formerly called "invalidations"), Bureau of Auto Repair criminal cases, and SMOG undercover vehicles. Recipients of a citation letter and other SMOG-related accusations from the Bureau of Automotive Repair can contact the legal team for a complimentary consultation.TOP DEFENSE LAWYER FOR STAR SUSPENSIONS EXPLAINS PHRASEOLOGYHere is the background on this release. California State agencies can change processes and rules, including terminology the public may be accustomed to. Indeed, recent changes in nomenclature might confuse an SMOG technician or auto repair shop owner. It may be helpful to know if the charge can be the same for both descriptions. An expert defense lawyer for SMOG technicians and SMOG shops can help review the charges and defend a case.ABOUT AUTOMOTIVE DEFENSE SPECIALISTSAutomotive Defense Specialists ( ) is a top law firm representing auto repair facilities, SMOG check stations, and technicians in every facet of their legal needs, including the Bureau of Automotive Repair letters, citations, and suspensions. The legal team can help auto shops respond to a Bureau of Auto Repair defense letter. The company offers phone consultations to auto shops, mechanics, technicians, and others facing disciplinary actions from the California Bureau of Automotive Repair.Tel. (415) 392-2886

