Russian Central Bank anticipates continuing foreign currency purchases

(MENAFN) Elvira Nabiullina, the Governor of the Russian Central Bank, recently conveyed the bank's stance on its foreign currency acquisition strategy in light of fluctuating oil prices. As per reports from Russian media outlets, Nabiullina emphasized that should oil prices ascend to a range between USD88 to USD90 per barrel, the Russian Central Bank would reconsider its position and resume purchasing foreign currencies. However, offering more immediate insights into their current strategy, she confirmed that the bank is set to persist with its foreign currency selling activities throughout January. The exact magnitude and specifics of these sales are expected to be disclosed in the near future.



The decision to halt foreign currency acquisitions was instituted by the Russian Central Bank back in August, extending its pause until the culmination of the ongoing year. This proactive measure was primarily orchestrated to mitigate any additional strain on the Russian ruble, which had witnessed a pronounced devaluation in the preceding months of August and September. During this tumultuous period, the ruble's valuation experienced considerable turbulence, breaching the significant threshold of 100 rubles against the U.S. dollar. However, in a more recent turn of events, there's been a discernible recovery in the ruble's strength. Current data indicates a stabilization, with the exchange rate hovering around 92 rubles against the U.S. dollar as of the latest reports.



Delving deeper into the rationale behind these financial maneuvers, Nabiullina elucidated that the central bank's overarching stance on its foreign currency engagements is intrinsically linked to the prevailing oil prices. In her interaction with RBC, she highlighted the pivotal role that oil prices play in shaping the bank's strategies, underscoring the fluidity of the situation. Providing a broader context, the settlement benchmark for Brent crude futures was recorded at USD79.07 per barrel, signaling a dynamic landscape that continues to influence the bank's decisions.

MENAFN26122023000045015682ID1107657266