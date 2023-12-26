MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market Share, Trends & Future

(MENAFN- Straits Research) MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation is a technique used in minimally invasive operations to treat various neuro-diseases, including brain tumors. The method could lower some surgical risks associated with open brain tumor surgery, lessen discomfort, and speed up recovery. Glioblastoma is an aggressive glioma tumor that regularly relapses and can be lethal. MRI-guided laser ablation enables surgeons to treat this tumor more successfully. MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation can treat various conditions, including brain tumors, epilepsy, movement disorders (such as Parkinson's disease or essential tremor), and some mental conditions. It provides the benefit of precise targeting and real-time monitoring over conventional neurosurgery techniques, which can improve the procedure's safety and efficacy.

Market Dynamics Advancements in MRI Technology Drive the Global Market

High-field MRI systems have been developed with stronger magnetic fields, often 3 Tesla or larger, which have improved image quality, resolution, and signal-to-noise ratio. High-field MRI enhances diagnostic accuracy by making it easier to see minute anatomical details, microscopic lesions, and subtle tissue changes. Real-time MRI techniques enable the dynamic imaging of moving objects, such as the heart, joints, and digestive system, by enabling the acquisition and viewing of images in real-time. Monitoring joint movements, assessing heart function, and guiding procedures and operations are some uses for real-time MRI.

The development of MRI-compatible medical devices has been facilitated by advances in MRI technology, including surgical instruments, implants, and prostheses. Better patient management and treatment planning are made feasible using these devices, created specifically to be safe in the MRI environment. The clinical usefulness of MRI technology has generally increased, as have its diagnostic capabilities across various medical specialties. These advancements have made it possible to make more specific and accurate diagnoses, better treatment plans, and more thorough patient care, which has improved patient care in various medical specialties, including neurology, oncology, cardiology, orthopedics, and many more.

Expansion of Indications Creates Tremendous Opportunities

There is potential for extending the indications for MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation beyond the existing management of neurological disorders. Ablation techniques may be used to treat diseases like epilepsy, mobility problems, chronic pain, and psychiatric illnesses, according to ongoing research and clinical studies. This could result in new therapeutic choices and expanded market potential.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant Global MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market shareholder over the forecast period. The MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation system regional market in North America was projected to account for 47.3% of the worldwide market share in 2022. The frequency of some conditions, such as brain tumors and neurodegenerative diseases, the majority of which are malignant, is rising, fueling the market's rise in North America. Due to increased demand for MRI-guided laser ablation for brain tumors, rising MRI-guided laser interstitial thermal therapy (LITT), and well-established healthcare institutions, the market in the region is expected to grow. With more individuals becoming aware of the advantages of minimally invasive surgery, it is projected that the market's demand for MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation and related equipment will rise.

Europe is anticipated to grow steadily over the forecast period . German, British, and French healthcare systems are among the best in the world, and these nations strongly focus on technological advancements. Market expansion is also aided by the region's favorable reimbursement rules and increased demand for minimally invasive procedures.



The global MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation market was valued at USD 161.29 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 285.26 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.54% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the product, the global MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation market is bifurcated into MRI-guided radiofrequency, laser ablation systems, MRI-guided focused ultrasound systems, and accessories. The accessories segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. North America is the most significant Global MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market shareholder over the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key players in the global MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation market are Medtronic, INSIGHTEC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Monteris Medical, Inc., MRI Interventions, Inc., AngioDynamics Inc., ClearPoint Neuro, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, St. Jude Medical Inc.

In December 2022, Glioblastoma trial subject enrollment at ClearPoint Neuro started a trial, patients with glioblastoma will be treated using the MR-guided laser therapy system to evaluate its efficacy and safety.



