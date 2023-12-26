1 Killed, 2 Injured In Ukraine's Attack On Crimea

(MENAFN- IANS) Moscow, Dec 26 (IANS) One person was killed and two others injured in an overnight attack by Ukraine on the city of Feodosia in Crimea, local authorities confirmed on Tuesday.
Sergey Aksenov, head of Crimea, said earlier on Tuesday that the port area has been cordoned off, while corresponding services operating on the site, Xinhua news agency reported.
Another six people have been evacuated to temporary accommodation centres, as six buildings were damaged by the attack, he said, adding that the remaining residents have been placed with relatives and friends, with transport infrastructure in normal operation.
Russian navy landing ship Novocherkassk was damaged in the attack on the port of Feodosia, said the Russian Defence Ministry.
--IANS
int/khz
MENAFN26122023000231011071ID1107657260
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.