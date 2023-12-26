Russia's declares control over Marinka city in Ukraine's Donetsk area

(MENAFN) On Monday, Russia's defense minister asserted that the armed forces of the country have successfully seized control of the town of Marinka situated in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine.



"During active offensive operations, assault detachments of the 'Southern' group today completely liberated Marinka," Sergey Shoygu pointed out in a gathering with the Russian Leader Vladimir Putin.



Shoygu elaborated on the situation by stating that the advancement of Russian forces not only diminishes Ukraine's capabilities in the region but presents the Russian military with newfound opportunities in the area as well.



Additionally, he highlighted that the Russian army has undertaken a substantial relocation of Ukraine's artillery, shifting it westward away from the city of Donetsk. This strategic move, according to Shoygu, aims to enhance Moscow's ability to "more effectively protect Donetsk from attacks."



As of now, Ukrainian officials have not issued any statements or comments in response to Shoygu's remarks.

