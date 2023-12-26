Ukraine secures USD1.34B financial package with World Bank

(MENAFN) In a noteworthy development, the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance disclosed on Monday that Ukraine has successfully secured a financial package amounting to USD1.34 billion under a comprehensive program facilitated by the World Bank. Shedding light on the breakdown of this substantial sum, the ministry detailed that a lion's share of USD1.086 billion is attributed to a loan extended by the World Bank itself. Additionally, the financial support comprises generous grants from various countries: USD190 million from Norway, USD50 million from the United States, and a further USD20 million from Switzerland.
Elaborating on the intended utilization of these funds, the ministry clarified in its statement that the primary objective revolves around supplementing and managing non-security and defense-centric expenses within Ukraine's national budget. Specifically, a significant portion of these financial resources will be directed towards critical areas such as social welfare initiatives aimed at assisting the elderly demographic. Moreover, a portion of the funds will be allocated to compensate state emergency service personnel adequately.
This influx of international financial aid comes at a pivotal time for Ukraine, especially given recent economic indicators. Just last week, Yulia Sviridenko, the Ukrainian Minister of Economy, offered insights into the nation's economic trajectory. She highlighted a notable resurgence, indicating that Ukraine's GDP is poised to witness a growth surge exceeding five percent in the initial eleven months of 2023. This projection follows a challenging period characterized by a stark 28.9 percent contraction in GDP during the corresponding timeframe the previous year.
