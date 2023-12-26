Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem voices concern around Palestinian dilemma in Christmas message

(MENAFN) The Christmas message from the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem conveyed profound concern for the ongoing plight of Palestinians in the region.



The message, named "Homily For The Midnight Mass - Christmas 2023," sent the patriarchate's view on the continuing disputes and clashes influencing the region.



It underscored the challenges faced by Palestinians, stating: "Their suffering ceaselessly cries out to the whole world. No place or home is safe for anyone. Thousands of people have been deprived of their basic needs; they are hungry, and they are even more exposed to incomprehensible violence."



The message conveyed sympathy to all those impacted by the conflict in Palestine, Israel, and the wider region. It particularly expressed solidarity with those in "mourning and weeping and waiting for a concrete gesture of closeness and care."



The statement specifically highlighted Gaza, stating: "My thoughts go to Gaza and its two million inhabitants. Truly the words 'there was no room for them' describe their situation, which is now known to all."



Emphasizing the difficulties encountered by Palestinians, the statement underscored that they have endured this challenging situation for an extended period, patiently awaiting decades for the international community to devise solutions to the occupation and its resultant consequences.



The message also recognized the profound impact of the present circumstances, noting: "The noise of weapons, the children’s tears, the suffering of the refugees, the cry of the poor, and the grief of so many mourning families seem to make our songs lose harmony. It seems difficult to rejoice, and our words seem empty and void."

