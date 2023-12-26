Russia estimates second biggest grain harvest in history amid export struggles

(MENAFN) According to recent data from the Russian statistics agency Rosstat, the anticipated grain harvest for Russia in 2023 is projected to be an impressive 142.6 million tons. This figure, though substantial, signifies a 9.5 percent dip from the previous year's grain production, which stood at 157.7 million tons.



Dmitry Patrushev, the Russian Agriculture Minister, expressed optimism about this harvest, labeling it as the second-largest in the nation's history. In an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, Patrushev emphasized the dual benefits of this bumper crop: not only will it sufficiently cater to domestic demands, but it also paves the way for substantial exports to international markets.



However, this positive outlook is not without its challenges, particularly concerning grain exports. Patrushev pointed out that the export dynamics have been hindered throughout 2023 due to various challenges. These include a shortage of available shipping vessels, complications related to insurance, and payment issues exacerbated by sanctions imposed by Western nations. Despite these impediments, Russia remains a significant player in the global wheat trade. While China leads as the top wheat producer globally, Russia consistently holds the title of the world's foremost wheat exporter.



Highlighting the nation's resilience and agricultural prowess, Patrushev revealed that Russia's agricultural exports for 2023 surged past an impressive USD45 billion, marking a historic peak in this sector. Further underscoring the nation's optimistic agricultural stance, Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously indicated in mid-December that the grain harvest might even surpass the current estimate, potentially touching the 146 million-ton mark.

