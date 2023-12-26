John Travolta Goes Skiing With His Kids Ella & Benjamin

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 26 (IANS) 'Pulp Fiction' star John Travolta has shared a photo with his children, Ella Bleu, and Benjamin celebrating the holiday together.

In the Instagram post, the three smiled together on the ski slopes, reports 'People' magazine.“Merry Christmas to everyone, we love you,” the actor captioned the post.

Ben and Ella are Travolta's children from his marriage to his wife, Kelly Preston, who died from breast cancer in July 2020 at 57.

As per 'People', Travolta and Preston also shared their late son Jett, who was born in 1992. Jett, who had Kawasaki disease, died in January 2009 at the age of 16.

Travolta and Preston married in September 1991 after meeting at a screen test for their 1989 comedy 'The Experts'. In September, Travolta celebrated the anniversary of his and Preston's wedding by sharing a video of their daughter on Instagram.

Ella is seen walking elegantly in a beautiful floral midi dress while the song 'The Shadow of Your Smile' played over the clip. Ella, who wore stiletto heels and a pendant necklace, placed her hands in her pockets as she smiled at the camera.

“Our baby girl Ella in celebration of Kelly's and my wedding anniversary,” Travolta wrote in the Instagram caption.

"I'm so proud of you!! I know Mama would be too!” "I love you both so much", Ella wrote in a comment.

--IANS

aa/dan