US dispatches 230 cargo planes, 20 ships carrying weapons to Israel

(MENAFN) Since the onset of the Gaza conflict on October 7, Israeli media reported on Monday that the United States has dispatched 230 cargo planes and 20 ships carrying weapons and military equipment to Israel.



The military aid from the United States encompasses artillery shells, armored vehicles, and essential combat tools for soldiers, as detailed in a newspaper report.



Israel's Defense Ministry has estimated the current cost of the war in the Gaza Strip to be approximately 65 billion shekels (USD17 billion).



According to a Defense Ministry official cited by the newspaper, a significant portion of the ammunition stored in army warehouses was utilized early in the conflict.



“But Israel managed to re-fill its warehouses in preparation for a possible large-scale war with the Lebanese Hezbollah group,” it continued.



Since October 7, Israeli military records indicate that at least 489 Israeli soldiers have lost their lives in confrontations with Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip.



Israel has been conducting extensive airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7. According to local health authorities, the resulting conflict has led to the reported death of at least 20,674 Palestinians, primarily women and children, with 54,536 others sustaining injuries.



The ongoing Israeli offensive has caused severe damage in Gaza, with half of the housing in the coastal territory either damaged or destroyed. Nearly 2 million people have been displaced within the densely populated enclave, facing shortages of food and clean water.

