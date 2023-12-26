European Parliament member criticizes von der Leyen, calls her 'Frau Genocide' over Gaza

(MENAFN) Irish Member of the European Parliament Clare Daly has reiterated her criticism of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen regarding her position on the continuous Israeli attacks on Gaza. Daly referred to von der Leyen as "Frau Genocide" in her critique.



Daly's speech at the European Parliament gained widespread attention on Monday as she accused von der Leyen of prevailing the foreign policies to "cheerlead a brutal apartheid regime."



She stated that von der Leyen "elevated to power without a single vote from the citizens who has spent the last two months swooping in and overriding the foreign policies of elected governments all to cheerlead a brutal apartheid regime that she calls a ‘vibrant democracy’ as a pulverizers a city of children."



"Well, my God with defenders of democracy like that, I think I speak for many, many citizens of Europe when I say ‘Nein Danke!’ No, Thanks, Frau Genocide," she continued.



In the previous month, she criticized von der Leyen for not advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza, stating that it's not solely Israel's responsibility but also Europe's.



Von der Leyen has faced criticism for offering unconditional support to Israel and hesitating to call for restraint in Gaza.



Since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, Israel has conducted extensive airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, resulting in a reported death toll of at least 20,424 Palestinians, primarily women and children, with 54,036 others sustaining injuries, as per local health authorities.

