Hamas pushes ICC to ensure accountability for Israel's "crimes" in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Palestinian group Hamas urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to withstand political pressures and ensure accountability for Israel's "crimes" in the Gaza Strip.



“The ICC and its prosecutor Karim Khan have failed to take serious and immediate action regarding war crimes and genocide being committed in occupied Palestine, especially in the Gaza Strip,” Hamas stated in a declaration.



“This raises questions about the (court’s) role in protecting humanity against violations by war criminals,” it further mentioned.



The Palestinian group urged the court “to overcome political pressure and assume its responsibility to hold Israeli officials accountable for the killings and atrocities in the Gaza Strip.”



Since a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, Israel has conducted extensive airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. Local health authorities report a death toll of at least 20,424 Palestinians, primarily women and children, with 54,036 others sustaining injuries.



The sustained Israeli offensive has left Gaza severely damaged, with half of the housing in the coastal territory either damaged or destroyed.



Additionally, nearly 2 million people have been displaced within the densely populated enclave, facing shortages of food and clean water.

