Welcome 2024 Las Vegas Style At Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 10:50 AM

On December 31, the party of the year awaits at Creek View Terrace, transformed into a Vegas paradise. The doors swing open at 9 pm, and the real fun begins at 9:30 PM, lasting until 12:30 AM.

Picture this: neon lights, electrifying energy, and a Vegas wonderland like no other. Prices sizzle from Dh425 to Dh525, with extra-awesome rates for the little revellers aged 6-12.

Indoor New Year's Eve celebration

For those seeking a more intimate vibe, dive into our Indoor New Year's Eve Celebration on December 31, 2023, from 9:30 PM to 12:30 AM. Immerse yourself in the warmth and sophistication of our award-winning restaurants. Picture a buffet that's a feast for the senses and cosy indoor seating - it's an intimate escape within the grand tapestry of New Year's Eve. Prices range from Dh365 to Dh465, and we've got exclusive rates for young party enthusiasts aged 6-12.

New Year's Day brunch

Kick-off 2024 in style at our New Year's Day Brunch on January 1 from 12:30 PM to 4 PM. It's not just a feast; it's a grand celebration!

Indulge in a lavish buffet, enjoy live entertainment, and keep the excitement alive with fantastic activities for the kiddos. Prices are a steal, ranging from Dh245 to Dh325, with unbeatable rates for the little ones aged 6-12.

This is not just another New Year's celebration; it's an explosive, heart-pounding experience that promises to be the highlight of your year! Join us at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek, where the excitement knows no bounds!

Visit our Website: here

Whatsapp: 056 548 8238

Telephone: 04 205 7033

Email: ...

Social media: Facebook | Instagram