QC Reviews Cooperation With Iran

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) board member Nasser bin Sulaiman Al Haider, met yesterday with Ahmed Akhondi Deputy Advisor for Economic Affairs in the Iranian Yazd Province.

The meeting addressed cooperation between both sides to enhance ties within the private sector of Qatar and Yazd Province, in the presence of QC Deputy General Manager Ali Bu Sharbak Al Mansouri.

During the meeting, Nasser bin Sulaiman Al Haider said that Qatari businessmen are interested in learning about the investment opportunities available in Yazd Governorate, in light of the potential in a number of economic sectors.

He added that the trade exchange between both countries is currently below the aspirations of both sides. He expressed the importance of collaborative efforts to enhance cooperation among businessmen from both countries.

Al Haider stressed that the Qatar Chamber encourages strengthening economic cooperation with the Iranian private sector, and that the Qatar Chamber is eager to strengthen ties with the Iranian side to organize the visit of a business delegation to Yazd and learn about the investment climate and opportunities available there. He also expressed the Chamber's readiness to organize a joint business meeting.

On his part, Ahmed Akhondi said that the purpose of his visit is to explore key sectors for potential cooperation with Qatar, pointing out that the Qatari businessmen are welcomed to invest in Yazd Governorate in sectors, including the tourism sector, agriculture, textile and glass industries. Akhundi expressed the governorate's desire to enhance cooperation with the Qatari private sector, and to coordinate with Qatar chamber in order to achieve this goal.