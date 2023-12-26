Tiggo 7 Series Tops Qatar's 2023 SUV Sub-Market Sales

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Among Chery's numerous exported models, the Tiggo 7 series stands out as a sales leader and quality representative. According to Chery Group's latest sales report, the Tiggo 7 series achieved a global sales volume of 25,924 units in November, leading its class with absolute superiority.

In the Qatar market, the Tiggo 7 Pro has consecutively won the“Best-selling SUV of the Year” award in 2021 and 2022, confirming its product strength as the benchmark for global A-class SUV values. In 2023, the Tiggo 7 series set a new record in sales, with monthly sales continuing to grow, reaching an annual sales volume of 1107 units, a 43% increase compared to the previous period. It has become the first model in the Qatar market to achieve annual sales exceeding a thousand units, establishing the Tiggo 7 series as the first choice on the car-buying lists of Qatari consumers.

Not only does the Tiggo 7 series boast impressive sales figures, but it has numerously shone brightly on world-class occasions in Qatar. During the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the Tiggo 7 Pro collaborated with various official partners, gaining widespread acclaim and immense popularity beyond the World Cup stage, thanks to its globalized stylish design, forward-thinking intelligent technology, comprehensive safety features, and strong power for free control.

In October 2023, at the Qatar GIMS in Doha Exhibition Center, the Tiggo 7 Pro Max dazzled the audience with its debut and official launch. The newly upgraded and more powerful product, with its international spotlight, captured the hearts of Qatari consumers at first sight. The Tiggo 7 Pro Plug-in Hybrid, unveiled for the first time at the Qatar GIMS, showcased world-leading hybrid technology and highlighted its“green and efficient” product characteristics, garnering widespread attention and anticipation from international media in the international spotlight.

In order to inject a more comprehensive range of products into the Qatar market and provide users with a more comfortable and eco-friendly driving experience, Chery plans to enrich the Tiggo 7 series product lineup in 2024.

The company aims to introduce the Tiggo 7 Pro Plug-in Hybrid, equipped with Chery's hybrid-dedicated 1.5T ultra-efficient engine, a dual-motor 3-engine combination, and a 3-speed DHT. The Tiggo 7 Pro Plug-in Hybrid achieves the industry's unique“3-engine, 3-speed, 9-mode, and 11-speed” all-scenario driving mode, with its key feature being that both electric motors can participate in driving.

This results in a maximum power of 230 kW and a maximum torque of 510 N·m, delivering outstanding power performance.

The Tiggo 7 Pro Max with 4WD (Four-Wheel Drive) will also be launched in 2024, benefiting from the application of the all-scenario intelligent control 4WD system. The Tiggo 7 Pro Max features six driving modes, including economy, normal, sport, snow, mud, and off-road.

This wide range of driving modes covers various scenarios, meeting the diverse driving needs of users while enhancing driving safety.