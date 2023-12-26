Qatar Prepare For Pre-Asian Cup Friendlies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar are gearing up for their upcoming friendly matches against Cambodia and Jordan which are part of their final preparations for the Asian Cup title defence.

The Asian champions held their opening training session at the Aspire Academy on Sunday evening with new coach Marquez Lopez meeting all the 27 players he picked for the two games.

Qatar will meet Cambodia on December 31 before playing against Jordan on January 5.

After taking over from Portuguese veteran Carlos Queiroz as Qatar head coach earlier this month, Al Wakrah's Lopez made several changes in the squad with experienced duo of Karim Boudiaf and Assim Madibo being the notable omissions. Al Wakrah goalkeeper Saoud Al Khater was selected in the squad.

Ahead of the opening training session, the Spaniard held a first meeting with Al Annabi players telling them to remain focused and represent Qatar in a best way at the Asian Cup which will be played in front of home fans.

He stressed that the team must give its hundred percent in the sessions, saying players shining in the training camp with full commitment will get preference while picking the starting line-up.

Qatar team will continue its training sessions after the two friendlies until the start of the Asian Cup which will be played from January 12 to February 10.

They will take on Lebanon in the tournament's opener at the Lusail Stadium on January 12, before meeting Tajikistan in their second Group A match at Al Bayt Stadium on January 17.

Qatar will take on China in their last group match at Khalifa International Stadium on January 22.

Qatar Squad

Goalkeepers: Meshal Barsham, Saad Al Sheeb (Al Sadd), Salah Zakaria (Al Duhail), Soud Al Khater (Al Wakrah)

Defenders: Tarek Salman, Boualem Khoukhi, Pedro Miguel (Al Sadd), Lucas Mendes, Al Mahdi Ali (Al Wakrah), Sultan Al Braik (Al Duhail), Homam Al Amin (Al Gharafa), Bassam Al Rawi (Al Duhail)

Midfielders: Ahmed Fathi, Jassim Gaber (Al Arabi), Abdelaziz Hatem, Osama Al Tairi (Al Rayyan), Hassan Al Haydos, Ali Asad, Mohammed Waad, Mustafa Meshal (Al Sadd)

Forwards: Ahmed Al Janehi, Ahmed Alaa (Al Gharafa), Almoez Ali, Mohammed Muntari (Al Duhail), Akram Afif, Yusuf Abdurisag (Al Sadd) and Khalid Muneer (Al Wakrah)