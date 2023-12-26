QSL Holds Technical Meeting Ahead Of Ooredoo Cup Quarters

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stars League (QSL) yesterday conducted a crucial technical meeting with the aim of streamlining preparations for the upcoming quarter-finals of the 2023-2024 Ooredoo Cup.

QSL Competitions Department Director Ahmed Salman Al Adsani, QSL's Football Operations Head Ahmed Abdullah Al Sayed, and representative of the Referees Department of Qatar Football Association Abdulrahman Abdou, were some of the key figures attended the discussions.

Several crucial matters were on the agenda, including organizational guidelines and procedures for Match Day operations.

The importance of spectators adhering to specified arrival times at the stadium was emphasized to ensure a smooth and well-managed event.

Another significant aspect tackled during the meeting was the approval of the official kits for each participating team, both the main and reserve uniforms.

Furthermore, the tournament rule regarding match outcomes was clarified. In the event of a tie at the end of the regular time, penalty kicks will be enforced directly to determine the winner.

As previously announced, the quarter-final matches are scheduled to take place tomorrow and day after.

Football enthusiasts and supporters can look forward to witnessing thrilling encounters as the teams vie for their spots in the semi-finals of the prestigious tournament.