Coach Vale Names Qatar U-23 Squad For Training Camp

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula/ QNA
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Olympic team coach Ilidio Vale yesterday announced the 30-player squad for a training camp to prepare for the next year's AFC U-23 Cup.
The players will train in the United Arab Emirates with their camp getting underway on January 7.
Qatar will host the AFC U-23 Cup, which will serve as a qualifying event for the Paris Olympics, from April 15 to May 3, 2024.
The top three finishers of the tournament will directly qualify for Olympics, while the fourth-placed team will face the fourth-placed side of the African U-23 Cup of Nations finals for a ticket to Paris.
Qatar are seeking their third appearance at the Games after Los Angeles in 1984, and Barcelona in 1992.
Qatar U-23 Squad
Tamim Mansour, Nayef Abdul Rahim, Abdullah Ismail, Khaled Ali, Ahmed Hisham, Hassan Muhammad, Mustafa Essam (Al Rayyan), Youssef Abdullah, Abdullah Badr, Ahmed Muhammad, Muhammad Salem, Naif Humaid (Al Sadd), Abdullah Sir Al Khatm, Jassim Fahd (Al Gharafa), Nabil Irfan, and Youssef Tariq ( Al Wakrah), Mohammed Imad and Jassim Mohammed (Al Ahly), Mahdi Salem and Faisal Mohammed (Al Shamal), Ali Nasser and Mohammed Manai (Al Markhiya), Ali Nader and Ahmed Riyad (Al Khor), Fares Saeed (Al Duhail), Amir Hassan (Al Arabi), Youssef Mohammed (Qatar), and Ali Muhammad (Muaither), Al Makki Mohsen (Al Sailiya), and Mustafa Al-Sayed Omar (Lusail).
MENAFN26122023000063011010ID1107657211
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.