Coach Vale Names Qatar U-23 Squad For Training Camp

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula/ QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Olympic team coach Ilidio Vale yesterday announced the 30-player squad for a training camp to prepare for the next year's AFC U-23 Cup.

The players will train in the United Arab Emirates with their camp getting underway on January 7.

Qatar will host the AFC U-23 Cup, which will serve as a qualifying event for the Paris Olympics, from April 15 to May 3, 2024.

The top three finishers of the tournament will directly qualify for Olympics, while the fourth-placed team will face the fourth-placed side of the African U-23 Cup of Nations finals for a ticket to Paris.

Qatar are seeking their third appearance at the Games after Los Angeles in 1984, and Barcelona in 1992.

Qatar U-23 Squad

Tamim Mansour, Nayef Abdul Rahim, Abdullah Ismail, Khaled Ali, Ahmed Hisham, Hassan Muhammad, Mustafa Essam (Al Rayyan), Youssef Abdullah, Abdullah Badr, Ahmed Muhammad, Muhammad Salem, Naif Humaid (Al Sadd), Abdullah Sir Al Khatm, Jassim Fahd (Al Gharafa), Nabil Irfan, and Youssef Tariq ( Al Wakrah), Mohammed Imad and Jassim Mohammed (Al Ahly), Mahdi Salem and Faisal Mohammed (Al Shamal), Ali Nasser and Mohammed Manai (Al Markhiya), Ali Nader and Ahmed Riyad (Al Khor), Fares Saeed (Al Duhail), Amir Hassan (Al Arabi), Youssef Mohammed (Qatar), and Ali Muhammad (Muaither), Al Makki Mohsen (Al Sailiya), and Mustafa Al-Sayed Omar (Lusail).