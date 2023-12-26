Registration Opens For Advanced Sport Management Course At QOA

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Olympic Academy (QOA) announced the opening of registration for the 14th edition of the Advanced Sport Management Course, one of the basic pillars of the programs that the academy offers annually on its agenda.

The QOA was selected by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to be among the first 20 Olympic committees in the world and the first Gulf and Arab Olympic committee to implement this program, which was first launched in 2008.

The program begins on Feb. 6, and the study system for the diploma extends over seven semesters over seven months, at a rate of three days each month, after which students obtain a diploma certificate issued by the IOC, in addition to a certificate of completion of each chapter separately, which will bear the title of each chapter.

QOA Executive Director Khalil Ibrahim Al Jaber confirmed that the course is considered one of the most important programs of the QOA and one of the main pillars of the academy's calendar every year and annually witnesses a large turnout from those interested in studying sports, administrative, and Olympic sciences.