Qatar Shell's Project Management Training Programme TAFAWOQ Marks 10 Years

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Shell hosted an event to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of TAFAWOQ, its renowned project management training programme.

Since its inception, TAFAWOQ has played a pivotal role in upskilling professionals in Qatar and the region with essential project management knowledge, driving excellence in project delivery and contributing to a sustainable future.

Over 200 special guests attended a celebration to mark the anniversary. The event brought together TAFAWOQ alumni, industry experts, and key stakeholders for a day of knowledge-sharing, networking, and celebration. Participants heard from industry leaders about the future of project management in the energy sector.

In his opening speech, Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mannai, Executive Vice-President – Human Capital at QatarEnergy, said:“Our aim in QatarEnergy is to develop all elements of a talented workforce, making Qatar's energy sector a world leader in knowledge, skills, and technical capabilities. We are proud to see TAFAWOQ contribute to this mission over the past ten years. Together, let us continue to strive for excellence.”

TAFAWOQ is a partnership between QatarEnergy, Qatar Shell and Hamad Bin Khalifa University, and was established to support project management professionals currently overseeing large-scale investment projects.

Bader Al Jaidah, TAFAWOQ Director Qatar Shell, said:“TAFAWOQ has helped create a project management community in Qatar that has supported the vision of both QatarEnergy and the state of Qatar. A special thanks to Qatar Shell, QatarEnergy, Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Shell Project Academy, APM and all the individuals who have been part of the TAFAWOQ journey. With international accreditation, TAFAWOQ is now recognised as a project management center of excellence in the MENA region. Looking ahead, we will continue to build on our strong foundation.”

Through a combination of classroom training, practical exercises, and real-life case studies, TAFAWOQ has successfully worked with over ten companies and trained over 2300 people to enable them to deliver projects safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Many graduates of the TAFAWOQ programme are the leaders of today, helping to deliver the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Rick Tallant, Executive Vice-President of GTL and Qatar Shell President, said:“TAFAWOQ's 10-year milestone is a testament to its commitment to developing talent and driving operational excellence. We are proud of the impact TAFAWOQ has had in fostering a culture of excellence and innovation in project management, and we remain dedicated to building a skilled and resilient workforce in Qatar.”