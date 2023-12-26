Baladi Premium Opens In Lusail To Serve High-End Customers 24X7

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Marking a significant milestone in Souq Al Baladi's expansion in Qatar, Baladi Premium opened on the premises of Velero Mall in Lusail on Saturday.

Baladi Premium, which has been designed to feature the distinct elements of the premium hypermarket from the look and feel, the design, and the product assortments, to extra services provided, is the first-ever shopping mall in Qatar to serve consumers round the clock.

Owned by Doha-based Al Baladi Holding Group, the hypermarket offers branded food products, groceries, confectionery, high-quality fish and meat, cooking essentials, dry groceries, health and beauty products, electrical appliances, and many more non-food items sourced from both local and international markets.

Strategically located to cater to high-end consumers residing in the vicinity of Lusail City around the clock, Baladi Premium offers a wide range of over than 150,000 premium products at competitive prices.

The launching ceremony was integrated by Al Baladi Holding Group Chairman Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, Al Baladi Holding CEO Hany Al Sayyadi, General Manager Dr Mohammed Ali Othman, and several dignitaries. Industry officials and media persons were also present on the occasion.

“We identified an opportunity in which we can better cater to customers looking for premium quality products and shopping experiences 247, and have thus opened Baladi Premium specifically for our customers in Lusail City,” said General Manager Dr. Mohammed Ali Othman.

Dr. Othman said,“The opening of the Baladi Premium store is part of Al Baladi Holding Group's long-term strategy to offer residents of Lusail City a unique shopping experience with quality products at attractive prices. The Lusail City community is continuing to expand. We see this as the ideal time to grow our brand further.”

“Our focus is to deliver fresh, high-quality premium products at very competitive prices. By keeping the mall open 24 hours, we aim to provide uninterrupted services to our customers,” he said.

Baladi Premium is designed to enhance the shopping experience by offering a selection of the freshest vegetables, fruits, and dairy products sourced mainly from the local market, Othman said.

“High-quality meat, seafood, an extensive array of local and international grocery products, branded fashion products, food court and kids play area make Baladi Premium one of the most happening places in Lusail City,” he said.

Providing details about the mall that is spread over four floors, he said,” The first and second floors are dedicated to Baladi Premium products, the third floor is for branded fashion products and the fourth floor has a kids play area.”

About the food court section, he said,“Our fresh and pantry essentials are sourced locally and internationally. We want to give our customers the experience of the extra burst of flavour in their dishes and to pamper themselves with our latest food offerings, from gourmet snacks to delicious sweets, we've got all their cravings covered.”

The Baladi Group, which is renowned for delivering products and services meeting the everyday needs of its local community while providing the best possible experience for its customers across a wide range of products, has offices in international markets like Turkey, European countries, and Asian countries to maintain regular flow of all essential items to the Qatari market.