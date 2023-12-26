Study Reveals Positive Public Attitudes Towards Depression

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Intensive efforts by the health authorities to raise awareness about mental health conditions in the country have yielded positive results.

In a recent study conducted at key primary health care centres in Qatar, researchers found that the level of public awareness regarding depression is generally acceptable, with participants demonstrating positive attitudes towards individuals affected by depression.

The study, titled 'Public Awareness and Prevalence of Depression Symptoms among Patients Attending Primary Health Care Centres in Qatar,' aimed to assess public awareness of depression and estimate the prevalence of depression among participants, which is published in Asian Journal of Medicine and Health.



The findings underscore the importance of public awareness in the effective management of depression, with awareness campaigns contributing to improved knowledge, attitudes, and a reduction in stigma associated with the condition.

The study is authored by Mohamed Salem Nasrallah Saleh, Fawzia Saleh Al Hor, and Muna Taher Aseel, Ahmed Othman Bawazir, Sabah Saeed Saeed, Ahmed Othman Bawazir from the Family Medicine Department at Primary Health Care Corporation; Sumaya Abdulla Al Maraghi and Dana Khalid Al Ali at Weill Cornell Medical College; Naheel Ismail Seyam and Nada Mohamed Emadi from Primary Health Care Corporation.

Conducted as a descriptive cross-sectional study at West Bay Health Centre, Al Rayan Health Centre, and Al Dayen Health Centre, affiliated with the Primary Health Care Corporation, the research included 316 participants. The study utilised a self-administered validated questionnaire covering demographic information, awareness of depression symptoms, risk factors, attitudes, treatment, and help-seeking behaviours. The participants also completed a screening for depression questionnaire.

The study included several key findings. Firstly, participants demonstrated varying levels of general awareness of depression, ranging from 48% to 95.7%. Secondly, positive attitudes towards depression were prevalent as 88.9% expressed a willingness to work with individuals affected by depression, and 82% were open to befriending them.

However, only 39.4% indicated a willingness to marry someone with depression.

Thirdly, the study unveiled an average depression prevalence of 19.7% among participants, with a breakdown of 17% for males and 20.7% for females at the cut point score of 10.

Lastly, concerning help-seeking preferences, psychologists (89.1%) and psychiatrists (87.8%) emerged as the top choices for advice, followed by family physicians at 66.7%. These findings provide valuable insights into the nuanced landscape of awareness, attitudes, prevalence, and help-seeking preferences regarding depression among the study participants.

The study suggests statistically significant differences in awareness between males and females, indicating a need for targeted awareness campaigns. While positive strides have been made, the researchers emphasise the importance of ongoing efforts to develop public health educational programs focused on depression awareness.