QMD Issues Marine Warning, Strong Wind And High Seas From Today

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Meteorology Department issues a marine warning from today, December 26, until the weekend as strong wind and high seas are forecasted during this period.

In its latest weather update, the Meteorology Department stated that the country will be affected by fresh northwesterly winds turning strong offshore from this afternoon, December 26, until the weekend.

Sea heights will also range from 3-6 ft rising to 8ft.

The Department warns all to take precautions and to avoid all marine activities during this period.