Revolutionize Your Living Room: The LG OLED EVO M3 Brings The First-Ever Wireless 120Hz TV Magic This Holiday - Aetoswir...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Cozy nights and quality time with loved ones is on LG's agenda this festive season, as it delivers a cinema-like experience direct to your family room with the groundbreaking LG OLED evo M3 4K Smart TV.



Recognized by TIME Magazine as one of the "extraordinary innovations changing our lives" in 2023, the LG OLED evo M3 series – offering an unparalleled viewing experience – will be available to customers in the Middle East and Africa region.



Available with a 77-, 83-, or an incredible 97-inch screen, the world's first OLED TV with 4K 120Hz wireless connectivity caters to diverse range of places and preferences, making it the perfect choice for exciting sports showdowns and festive blockbuster movie marathons. The innovation of the M3 series adds a touch of prestige to LG's latest industry-leading innovative technology, reinforcing its position as a pioneer in the world of consumer electronics for the Middle East.



By creating an LG OLED TV that meet the Zero Connect Box, LG has redefined the TV design landscape with a slimmer profile that goes beyond the limitations of traditional LCD TVs. Cutting the need for cables, and affording a clutter-free space, embrace the wireless opportunity to freely change the placement of your screen should you decide to switch up your interior.



Boasting LG OLED's iconic self-lit pixels that shine brighter than ever, thanks to the Light Boosting algorithm, Light Control Architecture, and other refinements driven by the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6, the M Series lets you experience deep dark blacks with Infinite Contrast, and enjoy all the vibrant colors of the season that are true to nature with rich tones and hues, creating a lifelike and resplendent picture.



As a brand committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation, LG is thrilled to offer the OLED evo M3 series – a testament to LG's continuous efforts to redefine the future of home entertainment – to the Middle Eastern customers, delivering groundbreaking technology that enhances the way its customers experience TV just in time for the holidays.

Learn more about LG's OLED evo M3 Series of Smart TVs, please visit: [ ]

