Israel’s Food Industries Association warns of possible food shortage due to Red Sea attacks

(MENAFN) The Food Industries Association of Israel has issued a warning about a potential food shortage, attributing it to Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea.



“There is a risk of food shortage in emergencies after threats in the Red Sea amid the current developments in the Gaza war,” the association stated in a declaration cited by a news outlet on Monday.



The Food Industries Association of Israel has urged the implementation of measures to prevent the country's food production from falling below 75 percent of its overall food requirements.



“Failure to take these measures will cause a severe shortage of food in times of wars and emergencies,” it cautioned.



Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have significantly increased their involvement in the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip by targeting vessels in the southern Red Sea.



In a display of support for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the group has pledged to attack ships bound for Israel.



Since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, Israel has conducted extensive airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.



Local health authorities report a death toll of at least 20,674 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, with over 54,536 others sustaining injuries.

